KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian that was struck and killed Wednesday in the Carter community.

According to a THP preliminary report, Deedee Odom, 47, of Maryville, was struck and killed around 8 p.m. Odom was standing near the center of Strawberry Plains Pike just east of the intersection with McCubbins Road in the eastbound travel lane when she was struck by a 2018 Nissan Maxima.

The report says Odom was wearing dark-colored clothing. No charges have been filed against the driver of the vehicle.