KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person has a significant amount of prize money waiting on them, according to an announcement from the Tennessee Lottery Corporation.

Saturday night’s Knoxville Tennessee Lottery drawing matched four out of five white balls purchased by a person in the area, qualifying them for $50,000. Because the player paid an extra dollar to activate Power Play and the red ball drawn was a three, the prize was tripled to $150,000.

The winning ticket was reportedly sold at Up-N-Smoke on Millertown Pike.

Overall, the current Powerball jackpot stands at $421 million as of April 25.