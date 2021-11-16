TENNESSEE (WATE) — Looking for plans or a meal for Thanksgiving? Well, five Tennessee state parks restaurants will be offering Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 25 along with an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors with hiking, biking, golf and more.

The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell, Montgomery Bell State Park This meal will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and reservations are required, adults will cost $22.95, children 12-and-under are $10.95 and seniors get a 10% discount. To-go orders are an option with full/half pans available with preorder (deadline is Wed. Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.) pickup will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Plates to-go are $12.50 with choice of meat and two sides, $14.50 for choice of two meats and three sides, and children 12-and-under $7.95 with choice of meat and two sides. Beverages $2.50. Prices do not include tax and gratuity. Menu: Turkey, fried chicken, baked ham, roast beef, cornbread dressing, sweet potatoes, turnip greens, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, macaroni and cheese, hashbrown casserole, creamy cole slaw, potato salad, cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, yeast rolls, banana pudding, assorted cobblers, assorted cakes and pies, sweet/unsweet tea, Coke products and coffee. Adult beverages are available but not included in the price. Contact: 615-797-3101 — 1000 Hotel Ave., Burns, TN



The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing, Pickwick Landing State Park This meal will be lunch and dinner, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner; reservations required for groups of six or more. It will cost $15.95 for adults, children 12-and-under $7.98, 5-and-under free, and seniors will get a 10% discount. Menu: Ham, turkey and dressing, cranberry sauce, green beans, cream potatoes and gravy, cream style corn, rolls, cobbler or banana pudding. A small but select assortment of wines by the glass and bottle are available. Domestic, craft and imported beers and a unique selection of Tennessee. Non-alcoholic beverage included (soft drinks, tea, coffee). Contact: 731-689-3135 — 120 Playground Loop, Counce, TN

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant, David Crockett State Park First come first serve, family style meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will cost $16.95 (seniors get a 10% discount, children 6-11 are half price and those 5 and under will eat free with each paying adult. Menu: Turkey and dressing; roast, chicken tenders; green beans; mashed potatoes; yams; cream corn; rolls; pecan pie; chocolate cobbler; peach cobbler. Contact: 931-762-9541 — 1400 West Gaines, Lawrenceburg, TN

The Homestead Harvest Restaurant, Cumberland Mountain State Park This all-you-can eat buffet lunch and dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and no reservation is required. The price is $20.95, children 6-12 are half price with each paying adult, 5-and-under free with each paying adult, and seniors get a 10% discount. Menu: Roasted turkey, brown sugar glazed pit ham, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potato casserole, green beans, cream corn, cranberry sauce, rolls, banana pudding, pumpkin pie, pecan pie, full salad and soup bar. Contact: 931-484-7186 — 24 Office Dr., Crossville, TN



The Restaurant at Natchez Trace, Natchez Trace State Park This meal will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and for parties of eight or more, you’re asked to make reservations. It will cost $16.95, children 6-12 half price with each paying adult, 5-and-under free with each paying adult, and seniors will get a 10% discount. Menu: Smoked turkey breast, southern fried catfish, baked ham, dressing, assorted vegetables, salad bar, assorted desserts, soft serve ice cream. Contact: 731-968-8176 — 567 Pin Oak Lane, Wildersville, TN

