TN Tech offers ‘STEM at Home’ initiative

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Tech University is keeping kids busy this summer through its STEM at Home initiative.
The university’s STEM Center, offers hands-on experiences in science, technology, engineering, and math.
This for pre-k through 8th graders.
The center is giving families downloadable and digital content, with a new theme each week, and this weeks theme is dinosaurs.
