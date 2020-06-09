TN Tech offers ‘STEM at Home’ initiative

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Tech University is keeping kids busy this summer through its STEM at Home initiative.

The university’s STEM Center, offers hands-on experiences in science, technology, engineering, and math.

This for pre-k through 8th graders.

The center is giving families downloadable and digital content, with a new theme each week, and this weeks theme is dinosaurs.

