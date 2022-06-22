KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Theatre is urging “Riverdance” attendees to watch out for closures Friday, June 24 on South Gay Street and Clinch Avenue for the 2022 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships.

South Gay Street, in front of the theatre, and Clinch Avenue, on the side of the theatre between the State Street Parking Garage, will be closed before the race.

The theatre recommends that attendees come into the theatre within the 30-minute window from 7:15-7:45 p.m. before the race.

“Theatergoers will be able to cross Gay Street and Clinch Avenue after the race but will need to wait for clearance to do so safely and quickly,” according to the news release.

For more information on the race route, road closures and crosswalk locations, visit tennesseetheatre.com/visit/usa-cycling-event.