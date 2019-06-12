Topgolf eyeing location in Farragut Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Topgolf in Centennial, CO (PRNewsFoto/Topgolf) [ + - ] Video

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) - The town of Farragut is in talks with Topgolf, a global chain of driving range attractions.

The company has been eying a location in East Tennessee since December 2017. Farragut's public relations and marketing team says Topgolf is interested in a piece of land off Outlet Drive between the Campbell Station and Lovell Road exits.

However, the project would require some work on the current zoning to make sure Topgolf will fit into the town.

"I'm very positive about it, and I think if they're deliberating about it, I think they just need to realize it's going to make a good impact on the town of Farragut," said Bill Warren.

Warren is on board with the possibility of Topgolf coming to town.

"I live in North Knoxville still, but I would drive back out to Farragut after working here, an early shift in the morning, an early afternoon. I would drive back out at night if somebody said 'Hey do you want to go to Topgolf?' I would say 'Yeah, let's go. Let's go do it."'

The company said in a statement they were unable to share any information at this time. In late 2017, they said this would be a three-level facility with 72 hitting bays for the driving range.

At the time, the aim was to have the facility open by 2020, bringing possibly 325 jobs.