KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — TopGolf Knoxville is collecting items from people affected by the tornado that hit West Knox County Monday afternoon.

TopGolf Knoxville shared a flyer with WATE on Wednesday detailing their efforts to gather the supplies to help those in need.

Specific items being collected are:

Toilet Paper

Tissues

Bottled Water

Gatorade

Non-perishable Food

Batteries

Toiletries

In addition to the specific items, TopGolf said they are also accepting other items for tornado victims.

“These are our neighbors… People we know… Let’s come together to help them out!” the flyer states.

A spokesperson for TopGolf said anyone wishing to donate items can drop them off to office staff, who will get the items out to everyone in need.