KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Weather Service in Morristown released data from Wednesday night’s storm that left areas around Knoxville and in North Carolina shaken.

According to Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere, these storms maintained their strength for several hours with barely any movement. This led to repetitive heavy rain over the same locations.

The weather service’s graphic shows the hardest hit spots were between Knoxville and Clinton, and northeast of Murphy in North Carolina. Over 7-8 inches of rain fell in those areas according to the weather service.

The storm left behind incredible damage throughout the Clinton, Powell, and Knoxville areas.

Most of the rain fell overnight in a 4-6 hour period, but the next day saw rising water levels. Some rivers in East Tennessee rose nearly 2 feet.