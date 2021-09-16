‘Touch-a-truck’ lets children get hands-on with service vehicles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get the chance to sit behind the wheel of a dump truck, sound the siren on a police car and hop on the back of a fire engine while learning about their different services at “Touch-a-Truck”. This annual event hosted by Morristown Parks and Recreation will be held on September 21 at 5:30 pm at Frank Lorino Park.

It was created to allow children to touch, climb, and explore various vehicles used in service, construction and safety fields. Morristown Police Department, Morristown Public Works, Wild Building Contractors, Morristown Utilities Systems, Douglas Cherokee, Gutters and More, East TN Turf and Landscaping, GFL Environmental, West Hamblen Volunteer Department, EMS, and Brandon Johnson Racing will be teaching about their services at the event.

The park’s department says that the Tennesee Highway Patrol will have a special landing this year. Admission to the event is free. ​Snowie of Lakeway will be selling concessions.

