Tour De Smokies hiking challenge: 900 miles to raise $60K for national park

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two experienced hikers are taking on the Tour De Smokies challenge.

Their 900-mile hike begins Friday at midnight.

Nancy East and Chris Ford are embarking on this journey in the hopes of raising money for the Great Smoky Mountain National Park’s preventative search and rescue program.

Their hope is to raise $60,000, which would be enough to fund two seasonal rangers to help with search and rescue operations in the park.

East and Ford will be documenting the challenge every step of the way on their blog, Hope and Feather Travels.

All donations can be sent to the Friends of the Smokies through their website or by calling 800-845-5665.

