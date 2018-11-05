Tourists flock to see elk in the Smokies each fall Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

OCONALUFTEE, N.C. (WATE) - An experiment more than 15 years ago has turned into a visitors' favorite in the Smokies. While you can't enjoy it on the Tennessee side of the park, it is worth the time to see the Elk Fall Rut in Oconaluftee in person.

In just a handful of valleys there, the elk almost appear to be on display this time of the year. While wildlife is abundant in tge mountains, seeing the elk like this generally only happens a few weeks out of the year during the fall rut or the breeding season. That means from late September to early November, these once nearly extinct creatures come out into the open where you can watch the the bulls corralling the females and calves.

More online: Great Smoky Mountains National Park - Elk

"The bulls are bugling. They are fighting with each other. The females are all grouped up tight together," Wildlife biologist Joe Yarkovich said. "The leaves start to change. The air is a bit cooler, all in all a really nice time to be out with the elk."

There are only about 100 elk in the park right now who call North Carolina home. Park biologists know this because they closely monitor these animals. The elk were wiped out in our area nearly 200 years ago and only re-introduced in two places: Oconaluftee and in the Cataloochee Valley in North Carolina.

Yarkovich explained, "Beginning in 2001 we brought elk in as an experiment to see if they can survive here. After eight years they can survive and they are doing quite well."

While all of this attracts quite a crowd, there are some dangers as well. There are signs reminding you to stay at least 50 years away and there are also volunteers on hand at all times in the evening around the Oconaluftee Visitor's Center to make sure traffic keeps moving and that visitors keep their distance.

"We have had a couple of close calls," Yarkovich said. "We had a man climb a tree because he felt threatened by the elk. He basically waited in that tree until a park staff member came down and chased the elk off."

If you follow the safety guidelines, this can be an incredible chance for you to experience something many only read about in school books and possible capture an amazing photograph. There were dozens of photographers lining the fields the night our crew was there.

