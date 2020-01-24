Town of Farragut rejects growth plan

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — A resolution to amend and reinstate a growth plan policy between the Town of Farragut, Knox County and the City of Knoxville was rejected, 4-1, Thursday night at the Farragut Board of Mayor & Aldermen meeting.

With the rejection, the plan will now go back to the county.

Leaders saying Thursday night that citizens were upset over traffic concerns from the higher population densities in the county, which they say affects Farragut.

According to the meeting agenda, the Knox County Growth plan had not been amended since its inception in 2001. Nearly a year ago, in February 2019, the county requested to reconvene the Knox County Growth Plan Committee to review amendments to the growth policy plan; after several public meetings, the committee recommended approving an amendment to the growth policy plan that was made in September 2019.

That amendment – for rezonings in the rural areas to be consistent with and controlled by the applicable sector plans as adopted by the Metropolitan Planning Commission and the Knox County Commission.

The 120-day period for acting on the growth plan was set to expire at the end of January 2020.

If the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the amendment, or did not act on the recommendation of the growth plan committee by the end of the month, it would have been ratified.

LATEST STORIES