Town of Louisville announces two-day music festival ‘Wolfstock 2020’

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A giant two-day music festival will bring some big-name country artists to East Tennessee in the spring.

“Wolfstock 2020” – headlined by Chris Janson and Justin Moore will also feature artists Ricky Skaggs, Lindsay Ell, and Maryville’s own Jackie Lee, who is also on the schedule.

In addition to music, the festival will feature food vendors from across East Tennessee, which are slated to showcase their most popular dishes. A portion of the proceeds will go towards helping local nonprofits.

Wolfstock 2020 is being presented by the town of Louisville, along with country music radio station partner 100.3 FM The Wolf. Sponsors include Dixie Vodka and Tailormade Productions.

Wolfstock 2020 is happening May 22-23 by the Louisville Town Hall.

Tickets went on sale Monday, Dec. 2. For more information, click here.

