Townsend Spring Festival returning May 7-8

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After being canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020, the Townsend Spring Festival is back for 2021.

The festival will run from May 7-8 at the Townsend Visitor’s Center. There will be bluegrass music, arts and crafts, food, and more for the entire family.

Parking is $10 per day, and proceeds will benefit the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department. Parking passes may be purchased at the Townsend Visitor Center, the Maryville Welcome Center, or at the parking gate on event days.

There will also be a free shuttle that can take visitors around Townsend. The buses, donated from the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, will run from the Heritage Center to Little Arrow to Trillium Cove to Little River Railroad Museum to Cades Cove Cellars to Apple Valley to the Townsend Visitors Center and back to the Heritage Center.

The first bus will run from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a second from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days. The last bus on Friday and Saturday will leave the Townsend Visitor Center at 6 p.m. and returns to the Heritage Center.

During the weekend, Railroad Days will be taking place at Little River Railroad and Lumber Co. Museum. On May 7, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 1-5 p.m. on May 8.

On Saturday, The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center will host the 5th annual Tennessee Pottery Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will feature a selection of the nation’s finest potters, it offers the opportunity to view and purchase different styles of pottery and other goods made of clay.