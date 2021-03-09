Townsend woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Rockford

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Blount County woman is dead following a car wreck just off the Pellissippi Parkway in Rockford.

Alyssa Marie Handley, 32, of Townsend, was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle wreck, according to Sheriff James Lee Berrong. It happened around 12:45 p.m. Monday, March 8, in the 300 block of Russell Road in Rockford.

Traffic Safety deputies determined that Handley was traveling southwest on Russell Road when the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a chain link fence. The vehicle continued in a straight line before striking a utility pole head-on.

Investigators said Handley was not wearing a seatbelt.

An investigation by the BCSO Traffic Safety Unit remains ongoing.

