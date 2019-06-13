TPD: No fatalities in Tazewell four-vehicle accident

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Police say they are thankful no fatalities resulted from the four-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday on U.S. Highway 25 East.

According to Tazewell Police Department, officers responded to a four-vehicle accident on 25E and Fairview Road in front of Lester Signs.

From the post made by TPD, there were injuries, but no fatalities.

“Hopefully all involved will recover well,” TPD stated in its release. “Thank you to all of the agencies who assisted.”

TPD also saying they were assisted by other agencies, including Claiborne County Sheriffs Office, New Tazewell Police Department, TNT Fire Department and North Tazewell Fire Department, Claiborne EMS, and two helicopters from UT Lifestar. Tennessee Highway Patrol was also called to the scene to work the accident due to the complexity.

THP is investigating the accident.