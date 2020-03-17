Tractor-trailer driver killed in early morning wreck on I-40

A tractor-trailer hit the median of I-40 Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020, and flipped over. The driver died at the scene. (TDOT photo)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed Tuesday morning when his truck struck the median along Interstate 40 and flipped.

The accident on I-40 East near Asheville Highway happened around 8:39 a.m.

The man driving the tractor-trailer died at the scene. There were no passengers in the truck and no other injuries.

The trailer also struck an overhanging interstate sign and knocked it down into another tractor-trailer heading westbound.

All lanes of I-40 were temporarily blocked until emergency responders cleared the scene. All lanes were reopened around 1 p.m.

The identity of the driver is pending notification of next of kin.

Video: Significant backups occurring in both directions on I-40 at I-640 following a multi-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles earlier this morning. Seek alternate routes. @myTDOT crews continue to clear the roadway at this hour. pic.twitter.com/MuAqWuTZwN — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) March 17, 2020

