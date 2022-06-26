KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer fire on I-75 southbound at the Anderson County line was reported around 11:05 a.m. on Sunday according to Rural Metro.

Once on scene, firefighters discovered a fire in the tractor in the smoldering phase. They were able to extinguish it with a portable extinguisher. The driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation from smoke inhalation.

Rural Metro said the truth was carrying household products bound for Walmart. There are expected to be slowdowns on I-75 until the truck can be towed away. The TDOT map shows that the southbound rights lanes and shoulder are blocked.