Tractor-trailer fire spreads to woods along I-40 in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Motorists traveling west on I-40 in Roane County should expect delays as fire from a burning tractor-trailer has spread into nearby woods.
Westbound traffic is down to one lane in the area as forestry crews work to extinguish the flames and prevent further spread.
Some traffic is being diverted at Exit 347, through Harriman and Rockwood.
