Tractor trailer fire ties up traffic on I-40 in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - No injuries were reported when a tractor trailer caught fire Monday night on Interstate 40 in Knoxville.
The Knoxville Fire Department says the fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes at Midway Road. The trailer was consumed by flames.
It took crews just over two outs to put out the flames and reopen the westbound lanes to traffic. The driver was able to disconnect his rig from the burning trailer before the fire department arrived.
