KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer struck a train bridge early Friday morning on North Central Street.
Knoxville Police responded to the accident that closed the street between Coram Street and Morelia Avenue. There were no injuries.
North Central Street was reopened by 12:30 p.m.
LATEST STORIES:
- Young-Williams CEO: Now is the time to adopt a pet
- Tractor-trailer strikes Knoxville train bridge
- Coronavirus in Knox: Pellissippi State Community College student tests positive for COVID-19
- Trump invokes wartime measure in coronavirus fight
- Thousands lose jobs after coronavirus precautions hit the hospitality industry