Tractor-trailer strikes Knoxville train bridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer struck a train bridge early Friday morning on North Central Street.

Knoxville Police responded to the accident that closed the street between Coram Street and Morelia Avenue. There were no injuries.

North Central Street was reopened by 12:30 p.m.

