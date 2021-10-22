KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The traffic pattern on Alcoa Highway near McGhee Tyson Airport will change beginning Sunday night. The traffic pattern is expected to be in place for the next few months, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Southbound traffic near the airport will shift on the busy roadway at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. Northbound will begin seeing changes a day later. At 7 p.m. Monday the ramp access from Hunt Road to Alcoa Highway will close and the new ramp from Tyson Boulevard will open.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday a second northbound lane of Alcoa Highway will open up.

TDOT says the changes are contingent on favorable weather conditions. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution in the area as workers will be present.