Traffic slow on I-40E in Roane County after semi leaves road, rolls down embankment

A screenshot of TDOT camera video shows a semi on its side after leaving I-40 in Roane County.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Traffic coming off the plateau in Roane County is slowed as emergency crews work to clear a wreck involving a semi that left the roadway.

The outside lane of eastbound I-40 is blocked. Traffic is flowing around the wreck but drivers are advised to be cautious in the area and slow down for first responders.

Tennessee Department of Transportation camera shows a semi, with the FedEx logo on its trailer, laying on its side down an embankment.