Traffic stop leads to charges of sex exploitation of minor for Oliver Springs man

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) – A 21-year-old Oliver Springs man appeared in Anderson County court Monday on several charges including sexual exploitation of a minor after a Sunday traffic stop for a broken brake light.

Trevor Lee Smaglik, 21, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, solicitation of a person under 18 years of age, contributing to a minor, drivers license required and misuse of registration.

It began with a simple traffic stop for what an Oliver Springs Police Department officer called a “non-functional brake light and an expired registration.” Smaglik was driving the vehicle and had a female passenger with him, according to the arrest warrant.

Smaglik showed the officer his Tennessee identification card and a Pennsylvania driver’s license, telling him he had bought the vehicle but hadn’t registered it in his name. The owner’s tag expired July 31.

The officer found out during the traffic stop that the female passenger with Smaglik was 15 years old. She told the officer her parents thought she was with a friend from school doing schoolwork for the night, when she’d actually spend the night with Smaglik.

The officer read Smaglik his Miranda rights and he gave officers access to his cellphone. On the phone were sexually explicit images, messages and social media content of the 15-year-old female exchanged with Smaglik; as well as explicit pictures of her with Smaglik, who admitted to officers he knew she was only 15 years old and that he “knew what he was doing was wrong.”

It was revealed Smaglik had coerced the underage teen into engaging in sexual acts with him via messages.

He had picked her up from school on Friday and engaged in a sexual act with her beneath a bridge, before dropping her off at her house at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, he picked her again and took her to Cumberland County, the arrest warrant states, where he had sexual intercourse with her several times throughout the day and night until driving her back into Anderson County on Sunday – where he was stopped by Oliver Springs police for the broken brake light and expired tags.

He is being held at the Anderson County Jail.

