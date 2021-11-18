MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were arrested on drug charges after officers with Madisonville Police found numerous drugs during a traffic stop for expired tags.

Following the traffic stop, officers searched the vehicle and found six grams of meth, Xanax and suboxone.

One of the suspects, Melissa Bright is facing multiple drug possession charges along with two child support warrants and violation of probation. The other suspect, Ashton Blankenship, was charged with active failure to appear.

Both are being held at the Monroe County Justice Center on no bonds.