MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — All of Madisonville’s railroad crossings are closed after two rail cars suffered damage after mechanical issues Friday morning.

Madisonville Police responded to a train accident at around 9:30 a.m. at the railroad crossing at Warren Street. Upon arrival, officers found two rail cars had mechanical issues which caused damage to both of them.

Repairs are underway and the issues with the railcars should be fixed within a few hours. Earlier, all three Monroe County Schools inside Madisonville were placed on a shelter in place until the incident was deemed nonhazardous.