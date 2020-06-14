Transformation Church hosts first in-person service in more than 3 months

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the first time in more than three months members of Transformation Church were attending service in person amid new guidelines.

Members practiced social distancing by spreading out seats, and church staff were wearing masks and disinfecting surfaces between services.

Pastor Jamie Goldenberg said he is glad to have everyone back.

“Everybody was wondering what to expect,” Goldenberg said. “We’ve been gone so long. We’ve been online for three and a half months doing church online so to come back together, everybody was very excited.

“It definitely helps my preaching. I was preaching to an empty room and a camera and that’s hard to do, but it was fun. … It’s so good to have people back in there.”

Transformation Church is not holding communion or baptism services. Services are still being put online for those who would rather participate from home.

