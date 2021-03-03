Transport officer airlifted to UT Medical after crash with inmate in cruiser on I-40 East in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A transport officer was airlifted to UT Medical Center after being involved in a crash on I-40 East in Jefferson County while transporting an inmate to the Cocke County Jail on Wednesday.

According to a THP preliminary report, a transport officer was taking a woman inmate to the Cocke County Jail in a 2019 Dodge Charger when they had to brake to avoid colliding with another vehicle slowing down in front of them that was attempting to avoid a rolling tire in the roadway.

When the transport officer applied their brakes, they moved into another lane in front of a 2009 Thomas Transit Bus. The bus then crashed into the rear of the Charger, causing it to travel into the median.

49-year-old transport officer Rea Eidson from Cocke County, was airlifted to UT Medical Center.

The female inmate in the Charger was not injured, and the driver of the bus was also not injured.

The condition of the transport officer has not been released.