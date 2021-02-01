Travel mask mandate takes effect Midnight Feb. 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Come midnight Monday, travelers on airplanes and public transportation will be required to wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This mandate comes after the CDC issued a mask-wearing rule late Friday.

That builds on an order announced in January by President Joe Biden.

This order makes refusal to wear a mask in certain federally regulated places a violation of federal law. The rule will apply to passengers on airplanes, trains, subways, buses, taxis, and ride-shares.

Masks must cover both the nose and moth, and they must fit properly.

A spokesperson with McGhee Tyson Airport says that this isn’t a big change for them because they’ve had these safety measures in place for months.