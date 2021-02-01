Travel mask mandate takes effect Midnight Feb. 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Come midnight Monday, travelers on airplanes and public transportation will be required to wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19.
This mandate comes after the CDC issued a mask-wearing rule late Friday.
That builds on an order announced in January by President Joe Biden.
This order makes refusal to wear a mask in certain federally regulated places a violation of federal law. The rule will apply to passengers on airplanes, trains, subways, buses, taxis, and ride-shares.
Masks must cover both the nose and moth, and they must fit properly.
A spokesperson with McGhee Tyson Airport says that this isn’t a big change for them because they’ve had these safety measures in place for months.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have actually highly encouraged passengers to wear their masks or face coverings while in the airport and then actually the airlines have required it since the summer.”Caitlin Darras – McGhee Tyson Airport