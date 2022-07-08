CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 is on the scene of a tree that fell on a Corryton home at Shipe Road during a storm. Trees have also fallen in the middle of the road.

WATE’s Ken Weathers said that the strong winds could be the cause of the trees falling, possibly going 60-65 MPH.

There are no current reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Visit the WATE 6 Storm Team weather blog for updates on this week’s weather forecast.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated with additional information.