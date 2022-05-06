KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As thunderstorms moved through East Tennessee, the power supply in several areas was disrupted and forceful winds caused trees to uproot.

Randy Bohrer wasn’t thrilled when he got back to his home Friday afternoon.

He said, “I got a call from one of the neighbors and said, ‘you won’t be happy when you get home because you can’t get into your driveway.’

Strong winds due to spring thunderstorms uprooted the only tree in Bohrer’s front yard.

“Quite surprised this tree went over,” Bohrer said. “It’s not rotted or anything and the wind just laid it perfectly between my mailbox and the telephone pole.”

There’s about a two-foot hole in the ground where the tree was standing and now Bohrer won’t have shade in his yard for the time being.

“Now we got to figure it out. Plant a couple more or something here along the way,” Bohrer said.

Greg Penner didn’t have luck with the trees either during Friday’s storms. A tree along Chestnut View Drive fell right on top of his car.

“I was trying to take a nap, but the thunderstorms were really ramping up,” Penner said. “I heard a lot of rain coming down really hard and I didn’t notice this until my friend was trying to get out the neighborhood and he called me and said, ‘hey, guess what.’

Penner reports nobody was in his Mazda when the tree came down.

He said, “First thing I did was call the non-emergency police department and then 3-1-1 just to make sure they knew about it.”

Penner also called his insurance company.

“It doesn’t look like there’s a lot of damage even though it’s probably a 2,000 lbs. tree,” Penner said. “I’m hoping they’re going to kind of cut and then pull it up so I can just drive it out and get it out of harm’s way.”

Even though a tree fell on Penner’s car, he’s looking at the brighter side of things.

He said, “Fortunately, it didn’t hit our Knox party bus which is a way we make a living so I’m grateful that it was the car.”

Penner added he’s going to let the appropriate parties cut down the tree.