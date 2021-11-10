UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Union County native and Marine veteran Matthew Heath is on trial in Venezuela. The Venezuelan government is accusing him of being a terrorist and working for former President Donald Trump.

Due to restrictions put in place by the judge overseeing the case, contact and information have been limited. Heath has been held in the prison for over a year. His family has been working ever since to get him out, but the legal process keeps dragging on.

“This is his second trial,” said Trudy Rutherford, Heath’s aunt.

According to Rutherford, Heath was the only one to testify on Oct. 19 and the trial was postponed to the next Tuesday.

“That day it got canceled because an attorney was sick,” she said.

Then there was another string of delays.

“The next Tuesday … a witness for the prosecution did not show up,” Rutherford said. “He had lost the evidence.”

Rutherford said Heath’s last court date was this past Tuesday, Nov. 9.

“Nothing really out of the ordinary really happened yesterday,” she said. “So, they have put the court hearing to continue to next Tuesday.”

Matthew’s lawyer has been in consistent contact with the family as more investigations are taking place coming from the International Criminal Court.

“The ICC is investigating the Venezuelan government for human right violation and judicial violations,” Rutherford said. “Military intelligence is being investigated. The judge is being investigated and the police officers.”

The family has been able to speak with Matthew but they say his condition doesn’t look good. They’re having to take it week by week to see what’s next for him. The family has a blog that they update regularly and are asking for donations to help with this case.