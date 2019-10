KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In only a few hours you and the kids can enjoy the spooky fun of trick or treating in a cave.

Children will not only get to enjoy a stroll through the Historic Cherokee Caverns, but there will be plenty of candy too.

Besides that, there will be food trucks, and vendors on site for shopping.

Trick or Treat in the Cave starts Friday through Sunday, then again October 25-27th.