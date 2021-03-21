Trio of East Tennesseans advance on American Idol during Hollywood Week

(WATE) — Some homegrown talent in East Tennessee is continuing to make their presence felt on American Idol.

During the Sunday, March 21, episode of American Idol, three singers were able to make it to the next round of the show.

Christina Daugherty is a teacher from L&N STEM Academy Magnet High School in Knox County.

So proud of our extremely talented @redd_music for making it to the next round of @AmericanIdol! So cool to see her on TV pursuing another passion! @LNSTEMAC is FULL of incredibly talented people who have many passions! 💚 💛 pic.twitter.com/b8rgntGFfW — Jimm Allen (@LNSTEM_MrAllen) March 22, 2021

EmiSunshine is an singer-songwriter from Vonore who also punched her ticket to the next round.

PREVIOUS STORY: EmiSunshine, Christina Daugherty earn gold ticket to Hollywood on American Idol

Drake McCain is from Rhea County and also had a chance to advance to the next round. McCain also competed on the show back in 2019.