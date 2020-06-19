Trio of juveniles facing gun, drug charges after stealing vehicle, fleeing deputies

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three juveniles are facing multiple charges after fleeing deputies in a stolen vehicle shortly before noon on Friday.

A Blount County Sheriff deputy spotted a 2009 gold Chevrolet Equinox on Robert C. Jackson Drive in Maryville. The vehicle was being sought in a string of car burglaries at an apartment complex on Middlesettlements Road in Alcoa.

The car was reported stolen on Thursday out of Knox County.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop on Robert C. Jackson, but the driver continued onto U.S. Highway 321, Morganton Road, Foothills Mall Drive, and then back onto U.S. Highway 321 West.

“Deputies were able to get the vehicle stopped using a pursuit intervention technique just past the U.S. Highway 129 Bypass on U.S. Highway 321,” a release from the BCSO said.

The suspects, a 16-year-old girl and two 14-year-old girls, fled on foot. The 16-year-old driver was apprehended by a deputy in the parking lot of Maryville Commons on Watkins Road as she was reaching into her waistband where deputies found a handgun. That handgun had been reported stolen out of a vehicle in Alcoa earlier in the day.

Deputies and officers with Maryville Police Department caught the two 14-year-olds in the same vicinity within minutes.

The three girls, a 16-year-old and two 14-year-olds, were taken to the Blount County Juvenile Facility where they will be held for 72 hours pending a detention hearing in Blount County Juvenile Court. All three are charged with theft of a motor vehicle by delinquent.

The two 14-year-old girls are also charged with misdemeanor evading arrest. One 14-year-old is also charged with simple possession of marijuana.

The 16-year-old is charged with felony evading arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of felony reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and aggravated assault.

All charges are “delinquent by” charges because of their juvenile status.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

