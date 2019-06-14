Troubled Jamestown hospital ‘temporarily closed’ after loss of Medicare payments

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Fentress County’s only hospital “temporarily closed” Thursday evening after the loss Medicare reimbursements.

In a statement released to media outlets by Fentress County Executive Jimmy Johnson, Jamestown Regional Medical Center’s chief executive said the hospital was closed “due to the loss of participation in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.”

“We expect to resolve the related issues and to resume normal operations in the near future,” hospital CEO Michael Alexander said in the statement. “We will release an announcement of the sate that we plan to resume services.”

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) had already said it would not reimburse the hospital beginning Wednesday.

The hospital, the only hospital in rural Fentress County, was closed Thursday at 7 p.m.

Johnson said he believes the hospital will be closed at least a week or two and maybe longer.

How long it will be closed depends on how long it takes to work out the Medicare and Medicaid payment issues, he said.

There are also concerns with nurse liability insurance, he said.

For county residents with medical needs, the Fentress County ambulance service and 911 are available 24/7, Johnson said. He emphasized the closure is a bad situation for the county.

The closest hospital to Fentress County is in Crossville and is about 35 minutes away.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is a federal agency in the US Department of Health and Human Services that administers the Medicare program and works with state governments to administer Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and health insurance portability standards.