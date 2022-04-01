SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The first firefighters to take up the battle against the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane wildfire on Wednesday found their lives in danger under “extremely erratic” conditions. None more so than the operator of Tanker 111, the Sevier County Fire Department’s only tanker apparatus.

“We are so very thankful to have our member still with us. It was a very close call that we pray we never have to endure again,” the department said in a social media post on Friday, two days after the wildfire nearly claimed one of their own.

“We thank our citizens for all the prayers and support. We also thank all the agencies involved in getting our member back home safe to us.”

When Sevier County Fire Department’s wildland unit and tanker arrived Wednesday in Wears Valley to assist with a brush fire, winds and fire danger were high. Crews arrived around 11 a.m. to to the 2800 block of Indigo Lane, just off of Wears Valley Road, and immediately went to work protecting structures and assisting with evacuations.

“Crews were working extremely hard under terrible fire conditions with multiple structures threatened. Tanker 111 was assigned to the top of Hatcher Mountain with several other fire apparatus,” the department said.

Then, the fire became “extremely erratic driven by dangerously high winds and extremely low humidity.”

The fire began pushing up the mountain, directly to where Tanker 111 was located. Crews were overtaken and were forced to evacuate.

“Unfortunately we lost our Tanker 111 during this erratic push by the fire,” the department wrote. “We are pleased to report that our apparatus operator made it out safely and was not injured.”

Several other departments lost apparatus as well, but the Sevier County Fire Department deferred commenting on which ones or what equipment was lost.

“Tanker 111 was our only tanker apparatus so this is a big hit to our fleet. However the more important part was that our member returned home to us unharmed. Trucks are replaceable, people are not,” the department said.

Find more information on the fire department and equipment at Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department.

As of Friday afternoon, the Wears Valley wildfire is 85% contained.

