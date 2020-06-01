Trust Company of Tennessee donates $30,000 to nonprofits amid COVID-19

Breaking News
Trump slams governors as ‘weak,’ urges crackdown on protests
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two East Tennessee nonprofits are receiving grants to help counter the effects of coronavirus on the community.

The Trust Company of Tennessee said Monday it is donating $30,000 to two East Tennessee nonprofits to provide additional support and counter the effects of COVID-19 on members of the local community.

“We are hopeful that these donations will provide assistance to those who need it most right now,” said Sharon Pryse, CEO and founder of The Trust Company of Tennessee. “It is a great privilege to work with dedicated, local organizations who continue to provide needed support during such a difficult time for many members of our community.”

A $25,000 gift was presented to the United Way of Greater Knoxville’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Formed in collaboration with the Alliance for Better Nonprofits and the East Tennessee Foundation, the fund provides direct support to local agencies that have expanded services to the community during this pandemic.

“We are grateful for the support of business leaders like The Trust Company, especially during such a challenging time,” said Matt Ryerson, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Knoxville. “The Trust Company has been a valued partner for many years and did not hesitate to give back when our community and neighbors need it most.”

A $5,000 gift also was presented to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, a member of Feeding America. Second Harvest is the region’s largest hunger-relief charity with programs in 18 counties. The organization provides essential food resources to families and individuals in need.

“The Trust Company has stepped up to help East Tennesseans who need it most,” said Elaine Streno, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. “This gift will directly support our increased efforts to fight hunger as many members of our community continue to grapple with the economic effects of this pandemic.”

About The Trust Company of Tennessee

Founded in 1987, The Trust Company of Tennessee currently has more than $3.5 billion under management and more than 75 employees.

The firm helps individuals, families, business owners and charities make better decisions with money through wealth management, corporate retirement and personal trust services.

Based in Knoxville, the firm also has offices in Chattanooga and the Tri-Cities.

