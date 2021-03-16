TSSAA moving 2021, 2022 state football championships to Chattanooga

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee high school football championships are moving to the Scenic City.

Chattanooga will play host to the 2021 and 2022 BlueCross Bowl football championships. The games will be played at Finley Stadium according to the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association.

The TSSAA board of control voted 11-1 to make the move.

Since 2009 the state’s best teams have been handed the golden football at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville. Before that, the games were held for a number of years at Middle Tennessee State in Murfreesboro.