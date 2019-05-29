Tubing business benefits from stretch of hot weather
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) - In six out of the last seven days, temps here have soared into the 90s.
And maybe you don't like the heat, but some businesses do.
We met some visitors from Alabama, experiencing East Tennessee from the water, and cooling off as they did. They spent the day tubing at River Rat.
"It was really hot today," one visitor said.
That's probably the thought on a lot of minds, as we go through this stretch of unseasonably hot weather with very little rain.
"It's much better to be in the water than out on the concrete or the roads right now," said Jennifer Duerer with River Rat.
The water is much cooler than it is outside.
"On average with heat like this, the average temperature is 68, it'll top out about 74 during the heat of the day," Duerer said.
While these hot days may not be so pleasant to be out and about, they're certainly pleasant for business at River Rat.
"It is good for business. We had a great Memorial Day weekend, I know it was great for everybody that wanted to be on the lakes and the water. So it does help and we like the heat," said Duerer.
The high temps drawing in more people wanting to cool down, and at River Rat, they're expecting things to really ramp up once we get into June.
If you want to learn more about River Rat Tubing, click here.
Previous
Knoxville native poet, family honored...
Next
KPD: Assistance needed for locating...
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- KPD: Assistance needed for locating missing 78-year-old woman
- Prescribed burn in Monroe County causes concern for smoke near Gatlinburg
- Black bear: Uninvited next door neighbor at cabin in Wears Valley
- With warmer weather, troopers stress motorcycles, cars safely share the road
- Anderson County Rescue Squad responds to Windrock Park often, chief says
- Body discovered by hikers identified by officials
- Adventure Action Park opens Wednesday in Knoxville
National News
-
- Tornadoes strafe Kansas City area in latest spasm of storms
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Supreme Court signals more openness to state abortion rules
- 2020 preview? Feud between Trump and Biden flares up
- 1 dead, 130 injured as twisters rip through Ohio and Indiana
- 2020 candidate Kamala Harris targets state abortion bans
- The Latest: Storm thrashes NJ, NYC tornado warning expires