Tubing business benefits from stretch of hot weather Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE ) [ + - ] Video

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) - In six out of the last seven days, temps here have soared into the 90s.

And maybe you don't like the heat, but some businesses do.

We met some visitors from Alabama, experiencing East Tennessee from the water, and cooling off as they did. They spent the day tubing at River Rat.

"It was really hot today," one visitor said.

That's probably the thought on a lot of minds, as we go through this stretch of unseasonably hot weather with very little rain.

"It's much better to be in the water than out on the concrete or the roads right now," said Jennifer Duerer with River Rat.

The water is much cooler than it is outside.

"On average with heat like this, the average temperature is 68, it'll top out about 74 during the heat of the day," Duerer said.

While these hot days may not be so pleasant to be out and about, they're certainly pleasant for business at River Rat.

"It is good for business. We had a great Memorial Day weekend, I know it was great for everybody that wanted to be on the lakes and the water. So it does help and we like the heat," said Duerer.

The high temps drawing in more people wanting to cool down, and at River Rat, they're expecting things to really ramp up once we get into June.

If you want to learn more about River Rat Tubing, click here.

