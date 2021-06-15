TVA calling for public input on Kingston Fossil Plant retirement

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority will be reviewing the potential impacts of retiring the Kingston Fossil Plant, currently, they are calling for public input on the project.

TVA will host a virtual open house on Tuesday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss and allow comment on the scope of the Environmental Impact Statement, alternatives being considered, and environmental issues that should be addressed related to the proposed retirement of the nine coal-fired units at Kingston, located in Roane County and the facility created to replace it.

Visit tva.gov/nepa to register and additional information can be found at tva.com/KIFmeeting. Written comments can be submitted at tva.com/nepa, or by email to nepa@tva.gov through July 15.