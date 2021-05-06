TVA collaboration bringing nuclear reactor to Oak Ridge business park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Authority and Kairos Power are collaborating on project that will put a low-power, demonstration nuclear reactor in the East Tennessee Technology Park in Oak Ridge.

The reactor, named Hermes, will be a demonstration of how low-power reactors could be used in the future to deliver affordable power across the United States. As part of this agreement, TVA will provide engineering, operations, and licensing support to help Kairos Power deploy the reactor.

“Teamwork is the hallmark of the nuclear industry, and through this partnership with Kairos Power we can share TVA’s safety and innovation insights to advance nuclear technology while gaining experience with licensing for advanced reactors,” TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash said. “Nuclear power is the key to fueling our economy with reliable, affordable and clean electricity, and it is critical to our national security.”

TVA, with the third largest nuclear fleet in the U.S., generates more than 40% of its electricity from nuclear power. Kairos Power, based in Alameda, California, is an engineering firm seeking to offer safe and affordable nuclear energy.

“We look forward to collaborating with TVA, and drawing upon the well-versed knowledge and expertise of their team,” Mike Laufer, co-funder and CEO of Kairos Power, said. “Kairos Power and TVA have a shared commitment to improving people’s quality of life and pursuing innovation through advanced nuclear that provides reliable, clean energy for the future.”