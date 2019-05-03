TVA, Dollywood announce educational partnership

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dollywood and the Tennessee Valley Authority announced a partnership Friday naming TVA the “Official Educational Partner” of the park.

This means Dollywood and TVA will collaborate to raise public awareness and understanding of the region’s national resources through signs and other dynamic messaging.

“TVA is proud to join Dollywood and Sevier County Electric System in helping Dollywood visitors of all ages learn about the Tennessee Valley region and its natural environment,” said Janet Brewer, TVA Chief Marketing Officer. “By partnering with Dollywood, we can encourage everyone who visits the park to help care for our region’s natural resources so it continues to be a great place to live.”

“Many of Dollywood’s guests call the service area of TVA home,” Dollywood Company President Craig Ross said. “As our Educational Partner, TVA will be able to educate the people of the region about how all of us can help protect our natural environment.