TVA giving out $5,000 grants for STEM education

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Through Oct. 18 Tennessee teachers can apply for a grant to support STEM education. The Tennessee Valley Authority’s STEM Classroom Grant Program will provide up to $5,000 in funding.

Schools within the TVA’s seven-state service area can apply. Both teachers and school administrators in public and private schools, grades K-12 are eligible. The school must receive power from a distributor served by the TVA.

Applications for the program closes on Oct. 18. STEM projects focusing on the environment, energy, economic and career development, and community problem-solving will be given preference when the grants are distributed.

“TVA is proud to support educators and students to pursue excellence in STEM subjects,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “We are building the energy system of the future, and our region’s future workforce must be prepared to continue innovating for the decades ahead.”

Last year’s program awarded $800,000 in grants to schools across the Tennessee Valley. Applications can be found on the program’s website.