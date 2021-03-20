TVA issues statement about racism following spa shootings in Atlanta

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Agencies across the country are continuing to offer support for the Asian-Pacific Islander community following the recent spa shootings in Atlanta.
On Tuesday, police said a gunman attacked three separate Asian-owned and operated spas in the Atlanta area and killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women. In response, lawmakers in Washington have been pushing for discussion and policies against anti-Asian violence.
Tennessee Valley Authority was the latest agency to issue a statement on Saturday offering support for those impacted by racism.
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said the order to lower the flags is “a demonstration of unity with our Asian-American friends” through Monday.
A vigil to show support for the Asian community is also scheduled for Sunday, March 21, at 7:15 p.m. at Krutch Park in Knoxville.
