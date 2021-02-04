TVA issues traffic advisory for upcoming line work over I-40 and Highway 11E

KNOWVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority has issued a traffic caution for transmission line work that is happening at I-40 and Highway 11E.

Traffic on I-40 at mile marker 395 will be reduced to one lane on Sunday, Feb. 7 beginning at 9 a.m. where the transmission line crosses over the roadway. Lane closures can be expected on Highway 11E on the west side of the 11E/I-70 split.

Work will be conducted with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead and be aware of roadside message boards and overhead signs for current traffic information. They are also recommended to check TDOT before heading out.

These improvements are part of a $2 million investment for transmission system improvements happening between 2021 and 2025. This investment will help build the energy grid that will provide low cost, clean and reliable power.

For more information about TVA click here: http://www.tva.com/abouttva/index.htm