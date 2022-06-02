KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Linemen from throughout Tennessee are heading to Sevierville to compete in the 2022 Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo.

The rodeo will be held on the campus of Walter State Community College Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. It is an opportunity for line workers to show off the talent and skills required in their job while competing with each other.

There will be competitive events for apprentices, journeyman teams of three, individual linemen and senior individuals (45 and up). Competitors will be recognized and rewarded for their skill and knowledge.

The rodeo will kick off at on June 3 at 1:30 p.m. with the opening ceremonies and the Individual/Senior Events following. It will continue Saturday with an Invocation at 7 a.m. followed by the Apprentice/Team Events. It is free to attend.

The Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo began in 1998. It was created by the employees of Tennessee Valley Authority power distributors. The event is meant to create pride in the trade and foster kinship between participants and attendees.

For more information, visit www.tnrodeo.com.