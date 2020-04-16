TVA offering $2M in matching funds to local electric distributors to help community nonprofits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ― The Tennessee Valley Authority is partnering with local power distributors to provide $2 million in matching funds to support local initiatives that address hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Community Care Fund will help nonprofit work to support families and businesses affected by pandemic conditions.

Local power companies will identify organizations for which they will seek matching funds for existing or new community initiatives. The fund is intended to improve the quality of life across the Tennessee Valley and support economic recovery.

“In the spirit of public power, we are honored to partner with local power companies to address the unprecedented challenges facing those we serve,” Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer, said. “TVA has a mission of service to make life better for the people of the valley, and providing these funds to address immediate needs is one way we can help ease the burdens on families and communities.”

The COVID-19 Community Care Fund is part of a broader effort by TVA and local power companies to support communities with resources, programs and assistance.

TVA is providing power companies with more flexibility to meet immediate customer needs and started a credit support program in late March to provide financial assistance and aid local power companies in their efforts to support their customers.