KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority will cut the ribbon on a new 6.7 mile section of bike trail on Jan. 18 in Union County.

The new multiuse trail will add to the 23.4 miles along the Norris Reservoir at Loyston Point Recreation Area in Andersonville.

Allen Claire, vice president of TVA’s River and Resources Stewardship, and Rebecca Hayden, director of TVA Natural Resources will join the Appalachian Mountain Biking Club at 10:30 a.m. to open the trail to the public.

Last April, East Tennessee leaders joined together to promote the Norris Lake Area Trail System. The 87 miles of trails runs adjacent to the shoreline of Norris Lake within 15 miles of each other. The trails are at Anderson County Park, Big Ridge State Park, Loyston Point, Norris Dam State Park, and Norris Dam.