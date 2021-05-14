TVA proposes new transmission line for fast-growing areas of Knox, Loudon counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ― The Tennessee Valley Authority has identified a route for a new transmission line that will provide power to fast-growing areas of Knox and Loudon counties.

TVA evaluated each route using social, engineering, and environmental factors. Based on public input and evaluation, the preferred route is expected to have the least overall project impacts of the alternatives.

The proposed 5.4-mile line would begin on TVA’s double-circuit lines and end at Lenior City Utilities Board’s planned Hardin Valley 161-kilovolt Station to be located on Marietta Church Road in Knoxville.

According to TVA, Hardin Valley is the fastest growing area in Knox County and this new line should help meet the growing power demand for the area. TVA plans to invest $7.1 million in the 161-kilovolt transmission line.

TVA plans to meet with property owners along the proposed right of way to obtain easements for construction, operation and maintenance of the line. Property owners will still own the property and be compensated for the easements at fair market value.

Surveys are expected to begin in winter 2021-2022 and TVA will start acquiring easements in summer 2022. Construction is scheduled to begin in winter 2022-2023 and be completed in summer 2023.

For more information on this project visit www.tva.com/hardin-valley-(tennessee).